Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 10 (ANI): In a fun interview of SRH's two young players who contributed big in the win against Punjab Kings on Sunday; Rahul Tripathi and Umran Malik brought out their game strategies in the latest video posted on Indian Premier League's Twitter handle.

On Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad won comfortably against Punjab Kings in Hyderabad with the contribution of Rahul Tripathi's 74* unbeaten off 48 balls and Aiden Markram's 37* unbeaten off 21 balls.

In the bowling unit, Malik's pace bowling and Mayank Markhande's spinner restricted PBKS to a low score of 143. Markhande being the pic of the bowler from the Hyderabad side took four wickets giving just 15 runs whereas Malik bagged two. Bhuvneshwar Kumar got one wicket and Marco Jansen got two scalps.

Teasing Tripathi for scoring slowly at the start of the innings, Malik asked him how he kept going with the run rate rising around 9 an over.

Tripathi replied that he had played some extra dots but with few boundaries chased the target easily.

"In the start, I took time, I think I played little extra dot balls but few boundaries in the 2-3 overs made it easy to chase," Tripathi said in a video tweeted by IPL.

In the 12th over of the match, Malik had bowled out Harpreet Brar, the delivery was fast like a bullet which broke the bails.

Offering the broken bail to Malik, Tripathi asked about his feeling after breaking the bail

"I have broken many stumps before I was even playing IPL, last year also I had broken a few of them. I will try to bring variety in my bowling and will be strict to my plans in upcoming matches" Pacer replied.

For the Punjab side, Shikhar Dhawan put up a one-man show, scoring 99* not out. However, his knock did not take his team for a win in their home game. Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar from the Punjab side were able to take one wicket each.

With the win, SRH has climbed to the eighth position with one win and two losses in three matches and two points. PBKS has slipped to sixth position to sixth position with two wins and a loss in two matches and four points. (ANI)

