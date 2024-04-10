Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 10 (ANI): Punjab Kings (PBKS) uncapped middle-order batters Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma made headlines with their never-give-up attitude and big hits during the past two Indian Premier League (IPL) games against Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and also registered some interesting statistics to their name.

Shashank and Ashutosh shot to nationwide fame after a quickfire 43-run partnership in 22 balls against GT on April 4. It helped them chase down 200 runs after PBKS was down at 150/6 in 15.3 overs. Shashank became a hero for Punjab with his unbeaten 61* in 29 balls ( five fours and four sixes) and Ashutosh also played a solid knock of 31 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six.

During yesterday's match against SRH, this new middle-order pair was once again assigned the task of taking the team out of troubled waters after key players skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza failed.

The two batters scripted a partnership of 66* in 27 balls with some amazing hits as they showed their on-field camaraderie. PBKS was in trouble at 114/6 in 15.3 overs while chasing 183 runs and the two players once again exploded in death overs and kept the fans on the edge of their seats till the last ball. Ashutosh remained unbeaten on 33 off 15 balls (with three fours and two sixes), Shashank finished on 46 not out in 25 balls (with six fours and a six). A six came off the last ball of the innings.

Across both matches, both Shashank and Ashutosh have managed a combined 171 runs in 86 deliveries, with 17 fours and eight sixes. Their strike rate is 198.33.

PBKS' more experienced batters making up the rest of the line-up have fared poorly, managing 189 runs in 154 balls, with 20 fours and 12 sixes. Their combined strike rate is 122.72.

Shashank is the only player to have scored a half-century across these two matches.

In IPL 2024 so far, Shashank has made 137 runs in five matches at an average of 137.00, with a strike rate of over 195. His best score is 61* and has ended unbeaten four times. Ashutosh, a batter from Madhya Pradesh, has scored 64 runs in two matches at an average of 64.00, with a strike rate of 200.

Coming to the match, PBKS opted to bowl first. SRH was reduced to 100/5 in 13.1 overs at one point. A 50-run partnership between Nitish Reddy (64 in 37 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Abdul Samad (25 in 12 balls, with five fours) helped SRH push the score to 182/9 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep Singh (4/29) was the pick of the bowlers. Harshal Patel (2/30) and Sam Curran (2/41) were also great with the ball. Kagiso Rabada took a wicket for PBKS.

Chasing 183, PBKS lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 114/6 in 15.3 overs. A remarkable fightback from Shashank Singh (46* in 25 balls, with six fours and a six) and Ashutosh Sharma (33* in 15 balls, with three fours and two sixes) almost sealed a win for Punjab, but they fell short by two runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/32) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH. Skipper Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natrajan, Nitish Reddy took a wicket each for SRH. (ANI)

