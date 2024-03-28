Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 27 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Reece Topley and Lockie Ferguson was seen smashing the ball hard during the nets session at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of their upcoming match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

RCB's official social media account shared a glimpse of their attacking style of play from the net sessions.

https://x.com/RCBTweets/status/1772974261675721166?s=20

Coming to RCB's previous match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), the Shikhar Dhawan's side saw their batters getting starts but none of them could convert it into something big. Dhawan (45 in 37 balls with five fours and a six), Jitesh Sharma (27 in 20 balls with a four and two sixes) and Sam Curran (23 in 17 balls) played decent knocks, but on a batting friendly Chinnaswammy track, PBKS could muster only 176/6 in 20 overs.

Mohammed Siraj (2/26) and Glenn Maxwell (2/29) took two scalps each. Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph took a wicket each.

In the chase of 177, RCB continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, but Virat (77 in 49 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes) held the ship steady at the other end. After his dismissal, things got tricky for RCB, but finishing from Dinesh Karthik (28* in 10 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Mahipal Lomror (17* in eight balls, with two fours and a six) guided the team to a four-wicket win with four balls left.

Harpreet Brar (2/13) and Kagiso Rabada (2/23) were the pick of the bowlers for PBKS.Kohli was awarded the Player of the Match for marvelous innings. (ANI)

