New Delhi [India] May 7 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday announced the signing of 23-year-old Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal as a replacement for Englishman Harry Brook, as per a release from DC.

Atal, who made headlines with his heroic 85-run knock against Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year, has played 49 T20s across various competitions, scoring 1,507 runs at an average of 34.25, including 13 half-centuries.

He first rose to prominence during the Kabul Premier League 2023, where he smashed 48 runs in a single over. In that innings, he remained unbeaten on 118 off 56 balls, which included seven fours and ten sixes. He also scored a century in the tournament final, making 103 off just 42 deliveries.

Atal played a pivotal role in Afghanistan's title win at the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024, topping the run-scorers' chart with 368 runs in five matches.

Hemang Badani, Head Coach, welcomed the left-hander to the franchise, "We are excited to welcome Atal to the Delhi Capitals. He is an exciting, young talent who has impressed everyone with his performances for both the Afghanistan youth and senior teams. Going into this important phase of the tournament, his presence will certainly add depth to our batting lineup."

PBKS is in third place, having won seven games and lost three. Their net run rate is +0.376. On the other hand, DC has a well-balanced team. With six wins, four losses, and a +0.362 net run rate, they're in the 5th spot.

PBKS, defeated RR by 37 runs in their previous encounter. PBKS showed incredible power, scoring big and snatching the victory. After making a superb start, DC is now facing some struggles. They lost four games in a row, and one game had to be called off because of rain

Delhi Capitals will be taking on Punjab Kings in their 12th league game of the IPL 2025 season on Thursday, May 8 2025 in Dharamsala.(ANI)

