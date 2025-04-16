New Delhi [India] April 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League 2025.

The match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. RR are eighth in the points table with two wins and four losses in six matches. DC have four wins and a loss in the previous five matches. They lost the previous match against the Mumbai Indians by 12 runs and are placed third in the table.

"We'll bowl first, looks like a good wicket. Gets better in the second half. The results and match conditions have been different, but we are still early in the tournament, so we want to bowl first and get an advantage. It is a competitive league, so we need to look past results sometimes. We decided as a team we need to put in a good performance, whatever happens. Same team," Sanju Samson said after winning the toss.

"Would have bowled as well. There will be dew perhaps in the second innings, but now we are ready to bat first and put up a big score. Last game, also we did well chasing, just a matter of a couple of overs here and there going in our favour. Need to look past the last game, but it is a learning experience. We discussed in the team meetings how we could have finished the game, we perhaps got too casual in the middle phase. Same team for us as well," DC captain Axar Patel said.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma.

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore. (ANI)

