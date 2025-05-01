Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] May 1 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag won the toss against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians is on third spot in the points table with six wins and four losses in ten matches. MI won their previous five matches and will be confident coming into this game. MI defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 54 runs in the previous match.

Also Read | Why Rajasthan Royals Players Are Wearing Pink Jersey Against MI in IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

On the other hand, RR have three wins and seven losses in ten matches and is placed at eighth place in the points table.

"We'll bowl first. We might see some dew later. Usually, the wicket settles down a little later at night. Want to exploit that. We've kept it very simple regardless of winning or losing. Rahul sir has made it clear, we keep it simple, whether we go high or low. Three games ago, the message was we take it one game at a time. If we play to our potential, we know how good we can be. Just want to give everyone the freedom to play their game. Couple of changes, Hasaranga has a niggle, Kumar Kartiykeya comes in, Sandy bhai has broken his finger so Madhwal comes in,"Parag said after winning the toss.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Semi-Final Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"We would've bowled first as well. It has always been about how we can play good cricket. The conversation was always about how we can get better, we've spoken about the same, and nothing changes. We want to be fearless and not let fear of failure kick in. Don't decide how much we need to put on, have a set marker, but we need to analyze the wicket. Quite confident about batting on this wicket. There hasn't been much dew around. We go with the same team," RR captain Hardik Pandya said.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)