Mumbai, March 29: When the Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI), one of the key mini-battles during this match at Ahmedabad will be between GT batter Jos Buttler, who has a fine record against the five-time champions and also represented them during the start of his career in the cash-rich league. The Shubman Gill-led GT and five-time champions MI led by Hardik Pandya will come head to head at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. GT is coming into the game with a superior 3-2 record over MI, with all their three wins coming at this venue. MI has not been able to defeat GT at their home ground. IPL 2025: Battle of Indian Openers During Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Clash, A Look at Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill’s Numbers.

A lot will rest on Buttler for GT if they want to keep their winning streak against MI at home alive. In the last match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Buttler played a knock of 54 runs in 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes, but his team fell 12 runs short of PBKS's total of 244 runs.

Buttler holds a fine record against MI, a franchise he played for from 2016-17 and won an IPL title with in 2017. In 11 matches against MI while playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR), his ex-team, Buttler has made 533 runs at an average of 59.22 and a strike rate of 148.06, with a century and four fifties. His best score is 100. IPL 2025: GT vs MI Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch Free Live Streaming Online.

Buttler would be aiming to make amends for his mixed performances against MI last year, scoring 13 in 16 balls and 35* in 25 balls in two clashes against them. If Buttler wants to boss MI once again, no venue is better than Narendra Modi Stadium, where he has 166 runs in four innings at an average of 66.33 and a strike rate of 149.60, with a century and fifty to his name. The century came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during 2022 IPL playoffs.

Squads

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Ishant Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Tilak Varma, Robin Minz, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Krishnan Shrijith.

