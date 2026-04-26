Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday afternoon won the toss, and they have decided to field against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 37th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

The high-voltage clash between the five-time champions CSK and the Gujarat-based franchise is being played at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

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After winning the toss, the Gujarat skipper said that if the wicket is playing well, batters can get aggressive and score as many runs in the first six overs. However, Gill stressed on to assess the conditions.

"We are gonna bowl first. Looks like a good wicket. Actually, not that bad, there's a breeze. We are doing a lot of things right; it's about winning the small moments. (More aggressive in the power play?) If the wicket is good, get as many in the powerplay. It's important to assess the conditions. Arshad is coming back," GT skipper Shubman Gill said.

Also Read | CSK vs GT Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026.

Speaking at the toss, the Super Kings skipper said that the wicket is on the drier side and they don't mind putting a score and defending it against the Titans.

"It's a bit on the drier side. We don't mind putting a score and defending it. The confidence is high. This game starts from zero. We have to assess. We are getting better and better. One or two areas we need to click. I've been getting starts. One change. Urvil comes in," CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh.

Chennai Super Kings (Impact Subs): Sarfaraz Khan, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Veer, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Matt Short.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar.

Gujarat Titans (Impact Subs): Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia. (ANI)

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