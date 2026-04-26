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Sports Cricket CSK vs GT Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026 The CSK vs GT IPL 2026 match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium serves as a vital mid-table clash, with both franchises currently holding three wins from seven games. While Chennai enters the game with momentum following a significant victory over Mumbai Indians, Gujarat is looking to recover from a recent dip in form.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to host Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-stakes afternoon encounter on Sunday, 26 April 2026. The CSK vs GT IPL 2026 match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium serves as a vital mid-table clash, with both franchises currently holding three wins from seven games. While Chennai enters the game with momentum following a significant victory over Mumbai Indians, Gujarat is looking to recover from a recent dip in form. You can follow Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

CSK vs GT Match Schedule and Timing

The match is scheduled to take place in Jaipur, with a significant crowd expected to support the home side.

Fixture: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Match 36)

Date: Sunday, 26 April 2026

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadiu in Chennai

Toss Time: 3:00 IST (09:30 GMT)

Match Start: 3:30 IST (10:00 GMT)

How to Watch CSK vs GT Live Streaming Online

In India, the official digital rights for the 2026 season are held by JioHotstar (the unified platform following the Disney-Reliance merger). Fans can stream every ball live on the JioHotstar app and website.

For international viewers, the streaming options vary by region:

United Kingdom: Matches are available via the Sky Go app for Sky Sports subscribers.

United States & Canada: Live streaming is provided by Willow TV, available through platforms like Sling TV.

Australia: Kayo Sports and Foxtel Go will broadcast the match live.

CSK vs GT Free Telecast and TV Channels

Television viewers in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which provides coverage in English, Hindi, and several regional languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Will MS Dhoni Play in CSK vs GT IPL 2026 Match?.

CSK vs GT Match Preview

The afternoon start at Chepauk introduces specific tactical challenges. Unlike evening matches, the "dew factor" will be absent, which typically assists the chasing side. Instead, the dry Chennai surface is expected to bake under the sun, likely favouring spin bowlers as the game progresses.

Chennai's management is currently navigating an injury crisis, with MS Dhoni, Khaleel Ahmed, and Ayush Mhatre sidelined. However, the form of Sanju Samson, who has already struck two centuries this season, remains a significant asset. Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, will rely on their formidable bowling unit, including Rashid Khan and Mohammed Siraj, to exploit the sluggish conditions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).