New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The IPL auction ahead of the 2024 season will be held in Dubai on December 19 while the player retention deadline has been extended to November 26.

An IPL official confirmed the development to PTI.

Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: Afghanistan Reclaim Fifth Position With Clinical Victory Over Netherlands, India Retain Top Spot.

Teams on Friday were informed that the player retention deadline has been extended to November 26. Usually, the deadline is November 15.

"Yes the deadline has been extended to November 26," a team official told PTI.

Also Read | Ben Stokes to Undergo Knee Surgery After ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Hopes to Be Fit for England’s Tour of India in January.

It will also be the first time that an IPL auction will be held outside India.

"Due to the wedding season hotel availability can be an issue. That is why we decided to host it in Dubai," said an IPL official.

The purse of all 10 IPL teams have been increased to Rs 100 crore from Rs 95 crore available in the previous auction.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)