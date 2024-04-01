Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals here on Monday.

Mumbai Indians:

Ishan Kishan c Samson b Nandre Burger 16

Rohit Sharma c Samson b Boult 0

Naman Dhir lbw b Boult 0

Dewald Brevis c Nandre Burger b Boult 0

Tilak Varma c Ashwin b Chahal 32

Hardik Pandya c Rovman Powell b Chahal 34

Piyush Chawla c Hetmyer b Avesh Khan 3

Tim David c Boult b Burger 17

Gerald Coetzee c Hetmyer b Chahal 4

Jasprit Bumrah not out 8

Akash Madhwal not out 4

Extras: (b-1, lb-2, w-4) 7

Total: 125/9 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 1-2, 14-3, 20-4, 76-5, 83-6, 95-7, 111-8, 114-9

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-22-3, Nandre Burger 4-0-32-2, Avesh Khan 4-0-30-1, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-11-3, R Ashwin 4-0-27-0.

