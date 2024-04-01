The IPL 2024 has already witnessed some edge of the seat thrillers, some swashbuckling batting performance and some crafty bowling. In the next match of the competition, Mumbai Indians are all set to play their first match at home against Rajasthan Royals. The two teams had contrasting fates in their first two games as RR sit at the third position of the IPL 2024 points table following two wins in two games, while MI have lost both their first two games and now linger at the bottom of the points table. For RR, it is an opportunity to move to the top of the points table with a win and continue their winning momentum, while for MI, it is a stage where they have to start winning. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match on April 17 Likely to Be Postponed By BCCI Due to Security Concerns Around Ram Navami Festivities.

Mumbai Indians suffered a denting defeat in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad after the latter out up a score of 277 on the board batting first. While MI showed valiant fight and reached 246 while chasing, the bowling still is a concern. Luke Wood's injury in the last game meant, they had to go ahead with 17-year-old Kweana Maphaka. Maphaka and Gerald Coetzee went for runs and only Jasprit Bumrah could hold his own. MI still has Nuwan Thushara and Akash Madhwal on their bench and it is high time they look for a different skillset in their bowling to give Bumrah some support. BCCI Invites Franchise Owners for Mega Auction Discussion During GT vs DC IPL 2024 in Ahmedabad on April 16.

Rajasthan Royals meanwhile has been one of the more clinical sides in the first two games. One of the few teams who has used the impact sub tactically, keeping it open for Nandre Burger who impressed in the first two games. They have used bowlers as powerplay specialists and death specialists with Sandeep Sharma and Avesh Khan doing good job in the later half of the innings. Sanju Samson has started well with the bat but the star for them has been Riyan Parag who has turned out this season as a different play. RR pose a significant threat for MI and will be confident entering the contest.