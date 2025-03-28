Chennai, Mar 28 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru innings:

Phil Salt st Dhoni b Noor 32

Virat Kohli c Ravindra b Noor 31

Devdutt Padikkal c Gaikwad b Ashwin 27

Rajat Patidar c Curran b Pathirana 51

Liam Livingstone b Noor 10

Jitesh Sharma c Jadeja b Khaleel 12

Tim David not out 22

Krunal Pandya c Hooda b Pathirana 0

Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 0

Extras: 11 (lb-3, w-8)

Total: 196/7 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-45, 2-76, 3-117, 4-145, 5-172, 6-176, 7-177

Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-28-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 2-0-22-1, Sam Curran 3-0-34-0, Noor Ahmad 4-0-36-3, Ravindra Jadeja 3-0-37-0, Matheesha Pathirana 4-0-36-2.

