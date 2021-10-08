Dubai, Oct 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Friday.

Delhi Capitals:

Prithvi Shaw c George Garton b Chahal 48

Shikhar Dhawan c Christian b Harshal Patel 43

Rishabh Pant c Srikar Bharat b Christian 10

Shreyas Iyer c Christian b Siraj 18

Shimron Hetmyer c Kohli b Siraj 29

Ripal Patel not out 7

Extras: (lb-3, w-5, nb-1) 9

Total: 164/5 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 88-1, 101-2, 108-3, 143-4, 164-5

Bowling: Glenn Maxwell 3-0-29-0, Mohammed Siraj 4-0-25-2, George Garton 3-0-20-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-34-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-34-1, Dan Christian 2-0-19-1.

