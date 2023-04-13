Mohali, Apr 13 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans here on Thursday.

Pubjab Kings

Prabhsimran Singh c Rashid Khan b Shami 0

Shikhar Dhawan c Alzarri Joseph b Joshua Little 8

Matthew Short b Rashid Khan 36

Bhanuka Rajapaksa c Shubman Gill b Alzarri Joseph 20

Jitesh Sharma c W Saha b Mohit Sharma 25

Sam Curran c Shubman Gill b Mohit Sharma 22

Shahrukh Khan run out 22

Harpreet Brar not out 8

Rishi Dhawan run out 1

Extras: (lb-2, w-9) 11

Total: 153/8 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 0-1, 28-2, 55-3, 92-4, 115-5, 136-6, 152-7, 153-8

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-44-1, Joshua Little 4-0-31-1, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-32-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-26-1, Mohit Sharma 4-0-18-2.

