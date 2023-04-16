Ahmedabad, Apr 16 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans:

Wriddhiman Saha c and b Boult 4

Shubman Gill c Jos Buttler b Sandeep Sharma 45

Sai Sudharsan run out 20

Hardik Pandya c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Chahal 28

David Miller c Hetmyer b Sandeep Sharma 46

Abhinav Manohar c Padikkal b Zampa 27

Rahul Tewatia not out 1

Rashid Khan run out 1

Alzarri Joseph not out 0

Extras: (lb-1, w-4) 5

Total: 177/7 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 5-1, 32-2, 91-3, 121-4, 166-5, 175-6, 176-7

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-46-1, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-25-2, Adam Zampa 4-0-32-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-37-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-36-1.

