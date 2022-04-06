Pune, Apr 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma c Billings b Yadav 3

Ishan Kishan c Iyer b Cummins 14

Dewald Brevis st Billings b Varun 29

Suryakumar Yadav c Billings b Cummins 52

Tilak Varma not out 38

Kieron Pollard not out 22

Extras: (LB-2, W-1) 3

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 161

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-45, 3-55, 4-138

Bowling: Umesh Yadav 4-0-25-1, Rasikh Salam 3-0-18-0, Pat Cummins 4-0-49-2 Sunil Narine 4-0-26-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-32-1, Andre Russell 1-0-9-0. MORE

