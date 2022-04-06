Dewald Brevis made his IPL debut as Mumbai Indians started the young South African batter in their IPL 2022 game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA Stadium on April 06, 2022. Known as 'Baby AB' the 18-year-old has made huge waves in international cricket with his performances and was picked up by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2022 Auctions. CSK and PBKS also were interested in the player but eventually, MI placed the highest bid.

Dewald Brevis got himself on the world map with his performances at the 2022 U-19 World Cup. The South African had a great individual campaign, scoring 506 runs, the most in the history of the competition. He represented Titans at the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 and had a decent spell with them. IPL 2022: ‘Baby AB’ Dewald Brevis Hits the Nets for Mumbai Indians Ahead of Debut Season (Watch Video).

Lesser-Known Facts About Dewald Brevis

# Dewald Brevis was born on April 29, 2003 in Johannesburg

# He was bought by MI at IPL 2022 Auction for INR 3 Crore

# Brevis is nicknamed 'Baby AB' because of his playing resemblance to the Proteas great

# He scored 506 runs at the 2022 U-19 Cricket World and was named Player of the Tournament

# He scored two centuries and three fifties at the competition

Dewald Brevis has had a huge impression on the world in his young career and has drawn comparisons to the great AB de Villiers. The batter was given his IPL debut by MI in hopes of ending their two-game losing run at the start of the 2022 campaign.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2022 08:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).