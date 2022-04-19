Navi Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Tuesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings:

Anuj Rawat c Rahul b Chameera 4

Faf du Plessis c Stoinis b Holder 96

Virat Kohli c Deepak Hooda b Chameera 0

Glenn Maxwell c Holder b Krunal Pandya 23

Suyash Prabhudessai c Krunal Pandya b Holder 10

Shahbaz Ahmed run out (Rahul/Holder) 26

Dinesh Karthik not out 13

Harshal Patel not out 0

Extras: (LB-2, W-6, NB-1) 9

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 181

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-7, 3-44, 4-62, 5-132, 6-181.

Bowling: Dushmantha Chameera 3-0-31-2, Avesh Khan 4-0-33-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-29-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-47-0, Jason Holder 4-0-25-2, Marcus Stoinis 1-0-14-0. MORE PTI

