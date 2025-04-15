Mullanpur, Apr 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Tuesday.

Also Read | 'Don't Remember...' Shreyas Iyer Forgets Changes in Punjab Kings' Playing XI at Toss in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Punjab Kings' innings:

Priyansh Arya c Ramandeep b Rana 22

Also Read | DC vs RR IPL 2025, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Prabhsimran Singh c Ramandeep b Rana 30

Shreyas Iyer c Ramandeep b Rana 0

Josh Inglis b Chakravarthy 2

Nehal Wadhera c Venkatesh b Nortje 10

Glenn Maxwell b Chakravarthy 7

Suryansh Shedge c de Kock b Narine

Shashank Singh lbw b Arora 18

Marco Jansen b Narine 1

Xavier Bartlett run out (Venkatesh/Arora) 11

Arshdeep Singh not out 1

Extras: 5 (b-2, w-3)

Total: 111 in 15.3 overs

Fall of wickets:1-39, 2-39, 3-42, 4-54, 5-74, 6-76, 7-80, 8-86, 9-109, 10-111

Bowling: Vaibhav Arora 2.3-0-26-1, Anrich Nortje 3-0-23-1, Harshit Rana 3-0-25-3, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-21-2, Sunil Narine 3-0-14-2. MORE PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)