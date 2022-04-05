Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals Innings:

Jos Buttler not out 70

Yashasvi Jaiswal b Willey 4

Devdutt Padikkal c Kohli b Harshal Patel 37

Sanju Samson c and b W Hasaranga 8

Shimron Hetmyer not out 42

Extras: (LB-3, W-4, NB-1) 8

Total: (For three wickets in 20 overs) 169

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-76, 3-86.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-43-0, David Willey 4-0-29-1, Akash Deep 4-0-44-0, Wanindu Hasaranga 4-0-32-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-18-1. MORE PTI

