Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans here on Saturday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore:
Virat Kohli
b Shami
58
Faf du Plessis
c W Saha b Sangwan
0
Rajat Patidar
c Shubman Gill b Sangwan
52
Glenn Maxwell
c Rashid Khan b Lockie Ferguson 33
Dinesh Karthik
c Shami b Rashid Khan
2
Shahbaz Ahmed
not out
2
Mahipal Lomror
c Miller b Alzarri Joseph
16
Extras: (LB-5, W-2)
7
Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)
170
Fall of Wickets: 11-1, 110-2, 129-3, 138-4, 150-5, 170-6
Bowler: Mohammed Shami 4-0-39-1, Pradeep Sangwan 4-0-19-2, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-42-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-29-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-36-1. (MORE) PTI
