Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans here on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli

b Shami

58

Faf du Plessis

c W Saha b Sangwan

0

Rajat Patidar

c Shubman Gill b Sangwan

52

Glenn Maxwell

c Rashid Khan b Lockie Ferguson 33

Dinesh Karthik

c Shami b Rashid Khan

2

Shahbaz Ahmed

not out

2

Mahipal Lomror

c Miller b Alzarri Joseph

16

Extras: (LB-5, W-2)

7

Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)

170

Fall of Wickets: 11-1, 110-2, 129-3, 138-4, 150-5, 170-6

Bowler: Mohammed Shami 4-0-39-1, Pradeep Sangwan 4-0-19-2, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-42-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-29-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-36-1. (MORE) PTI

