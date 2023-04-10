Bengaluru, Apr 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants here on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli c Stoinis b Amit Mishra 61

Faf du Plessis not out 79

Glenn Maxwell b Mark Wood 59

Dinesh Karthik not out 1

Extras: (lb-8, w-4) 12

Total: 212/2 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 96-1, 211-2

Bowling: Jaydev Unadkat 2-0-27-0, Avesh Khan 4-0-53-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-35-0, Mark Wood 4-1-32-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-39-0, Amit Mishra 2-0-18-1.

