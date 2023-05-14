Jaipur, May 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Also Read | Everton vs Manchester City Premier League 2022-23 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Virat Kohli c Jaiswal b Asif 18

Faf du Plessis c Jaiswal b Asif 55

Also Read | IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of CSK vs KKR T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Glenn Maxwell b Sandeep Sharma 54

Mahipal Lomror c Jurel b Zampa 1

Dinesh Karthik lbw b Zampa 0

Michael Bracewell not out 9

Anuj Rawat not out 29

Extras: (W-5)

5

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 171

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-119, 3-120, 4-120, 5-137

Bowling: Sandeep Sharma 4-0-34-1, Adam Zampa 4-0-25-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-37-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-33-0, KM Asif 4-0-42-2. MORE

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)