Jaipur, May 14 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Sunday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore:
Virat Kohli c Jaiswal b Asif 18
Faf du Plessis c Jaiswal b Asif 55
Glenn Maxwell b Sandeep Sharma 54
Mahipal Lomror c Jurel b Zampa 1
Dinesh Karthik lbw b Zampa 0
Michael Bracewell not out 9
Anuj Rawat not out 29
Extras: (W-5)
5
Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 171
Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-119, 3-120, 4-120, 5-137
Bowling: Sandeep Sharma 4-0-34-1, Adam Zampa 4-0-25-2, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-37-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-33-0, KM Asif 4-0-42-2. MORE
