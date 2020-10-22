Dubai, Oct 22 (PTI) Scoreboard from the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here on Thursday.

Rajasthan Royals:

R Uthappa

run out 19

B Stokes

b R Khan

30

S Samson

b Holder

36

J Buttler

c Nadeem b Shankar

9

S Smith

c Pandey b Holder 19

R Parag

c Warner b Holder 20

R Tewatiya not out 2

J Archer not out 16

Extras (WD-2)

2

Total (For 6 wickets in 20 overs)

154

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-86, 3-86, 4-110, 5-134, 6-135

Bowling: S Sharma 4-0-31-0, J Holder 4-0-33-3, V Shankar 3-0-15-1, T Natarajan

4-0-46-0, R Khan 4-0-20-1, S Nadeem

1-0-9-0. More PTI

