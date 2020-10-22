Dubai, Oct 22 (PTI) Scoreboard from the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, here on Thursday.
Rajasthan Royals:
R Uthappa
run out 19
B Stokes
b R Khan
30
S Samson
b Holder
36
J Buttler
c Nadeem b Shankar
9
S Smith
c Pandey b Holder 19
R Parag
c Warner b Holder 20
R Tewatiya not out 2
J Archer not out 16
Extras (WD-2)
2
Total (For 6 wickets in 20 overs)
154
Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-86, 3-86, 4-110, 5-134, 6-135
Bowling: S Sharma 4-0-31-0, J Holder 4-0-33-3, V Shankar 3-0-15-1, T Natarajan
4-0-46-0, R Khan 4-0-20-1, S Nadeem
1-0-9-0. More PTI
