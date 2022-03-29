Pune, Mar 29 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals here on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Royals Innings:

Jos Buttler c Pooran b Umran Malik 35

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Markram b Shepherd 20

Sanju Samson c Abdul Samad b Kumar 55

Devdutt Padikkal b Umran Malik 41

Shimron Hetmyer b Natarajan 33

Riyan Parag c Pooran b Natarajan 12

Nathan Coulter-Nile not out 1

Extras: (LB-3, NB-4, W-6) 13

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 210

Fall of wickets: 1-58, 2-75, 3-148, 4-163, 5-207, 6-210

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-30-1, Romario Shepherd 4-0

-33-1, Umran Malik 4-0-39-2, Washington Sundar 3-0-47-0

, T Natarajan 4-0-43-2, Abhishek Sharma 1-0-15-0.

