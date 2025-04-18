New Delhi [India] April 18 (ANI): The inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) season was held in 2008, a year after the first T20 World Cup, and has since grown into a global cricketing phenomenon. It has led to a kind of revolution in the shortest format of the game, also giving overseas players a chance to experience Indian conditions.

Eight city-based franchises took part in the first edition, Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and Deccan Chargers (DCH). Deccan Chargers were replaced by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2013. Rajasthan Royals won the first IPL trophy.

The tournament made an instant impact, blending competitive cricket with entertainment to capture the imagination of fans in India and beyond. The opening night set the tone when Brendon McCullum lit up the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with an unbeaten 158 off 73 balls for KKR against RCB, hitting 10 fours and 13 sixes -- an innings that truly announced the arrival of a cricketing carnival.

RR went on to win the first IPL season, beating CSK in the final at DY Patil Stadium. Yusuf Pathan was named Player of the Match in the final, while Shane Watson won the Player of the Series award.

In 2010, two new teams -- Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK) and Pune Warriors India (PWI) -- joined the league, though they are no longer part of it. Between 2016 and 2017, CSK and RR were suspended for two seasons due to a betting scandal, with Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) and Gujarat Lions (GL) stepping in as replacements but they had to go as CSK and RR made their return in 2018. In 2022, the league expanded again with the addition of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

CSK (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) and MI (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) are the most successful franchises in IPL history, each with five titles. Defending champions KKR have won the title three times (2012, 2014, 2024), while Deccan Chargers and SRH (2009, 2016), RR (2008) and GT (2022) have won once each.

In terms of individual records, RCB's Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in IPL history with 8,252 runs in 258 matches, including 8 centuries and 58 fifties at an average of 39.11. He is followed by Shikhar Dhawan (6,769 runs), Rohit Sharma (6,710), David Warner (6,565), and Suresh Raina (5,528).

Among bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal leads with 211 wickets in 166 matches. Piyush Chawla (192), Sunil Narine (187), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (187), and Ravichandran Ashwin (185) round out the top five wicket-takers.

David Warner holds the record for most Orange Caps (3) -- awarded to the tournament's top run-scorer -- winning in 2015, 2017, and 2019. Dwayne Bravo, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Harshal Patel share the record for most Purple Caps (2 each), awarded to the top wicket-taker of the season.

KKR clinched their third IPL title with a dominant performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 final at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. (ANI)

