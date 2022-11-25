Al Rayyan (Qatar), Nov 25 (AP) Iran's political turmoil appears to overshadowing also Iran's second match at the World Cup, with pro-government fans harassing anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar.

Iran plays Wales in their second match in Group B on Friday.

Some Iran fans confiscated Persian pre-revolutionary Iranian flags from supporters entering the stadium and shouted insults at those wearing shirts with the slogan of the country's protest movement, “Woman, Life, Freedom”.

Small mobs of men angrily chanted “The Islamic Republic of Iran” at women giving interviews about the protests to foreign media.

Many female fans were visibly shaken as Iranian government supporters surrounded them with national flags and filmed them on their phones.

Shouting matches erupted outside the security checkpoint at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium between fans screaming “Women, Life, Freedom” and others shouting back “The Islamic Republic".

Some anti-government fans waved signs in support of the protest movement at Iran's first match against England earlier this week. (AP)

