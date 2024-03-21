Dublin [Ireland], March 20 (ANI): Cricket Ireland on Wednesday announced a 15-player women's squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in the UAE.

Head coach Ed Joyce's squad will be led by Laura Delany and will see the squad play a two-match bilateral series in Dubai against Thailand women ahead of the tournament.

Delany, Ireland women's most-capped player, is in line to make her 200th appearance for the national side in her next appearance - the first women's cricketer to achieve that milestone.

The Global Qualifier in Abu Dhabi will see 10 teams compete for two spots in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

The top six teams from the T20 World Cup in 2023 in South Africa - Australia, South Africa, England, India, New Zealand, and the West Indies - earned direct qualification while Bangladesh qualified as hosts and Pakistan by virtue of their position in the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings.

The Global Qualifier has 10 teams: Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda, UAE, USA, Vanuatu and Zimbabwe.

The Global Qualifier will determine who will take on already qualified teams in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh. The ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier will be played in Abu Dhabi from next month.

Ireland women squad: Laura Delany (captain), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Joanna Loughran, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson and Rebecca Stokell. (ANI)

