IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: The India women's national cricket team will meet the Ireland women's national cricket team in the final ODI of the three-match series. The IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 will be hosted at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 15. The India women vs Ireland women exciting clash will begin at 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Smriti Mandhana-led India are having an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Ireland Women’s National Cricket Team 3rd ODI 2025 in Rajkot. India Women vs Ireland Women 2025 Schedule: Get IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The Women in Blue won the first ODI by six wickets after opener Pratika Rawal played a match-winning knock of 89 runs off 96 deliveries while chasing 239 runs. In the second ODI, the Indian women smashed their highest team total in ODIs. The Women in Blue smashed 370/5 in 50 overs after Jemimah Rodrigues slammed 102 runs. Stand-in captain Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, and Harleen Deol scored crucial half-centuries. Ireland women were never in the chase as they scored 254-7. The hosts won the one-sided affair by 116 runs. IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs Ireland Women Cricket Match in Rajkot.

IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Christina Coulter Reilly (IRE-W)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Gaby Lewis (IRE-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W) and Harleen Deol (IND-W)

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Orla Prendergast (IRE-W), Pratika Rawal (IND-W)

Bowlers: Titas Sadhu (IND-W) and Priya Mishra (IND-W)

IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma (vc)

IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Christina Coulter Reilly (IRE-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Gaby Lewis (IRE-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W) and Harleen Deol (IND-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Orla Prendergast (IRE-W), Pratika Rawal (IND-W), Titas Sadhu (IND-W) and Priya Mishra (IND-W)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).