Hobart, Oct 23 (PTI) Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in a T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Sri Lanka replaced Pathum Nissanka with Ashen Bandara in the playing XI, while Ireland fielded an unchanged side.

Teams:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Asalanka, Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

