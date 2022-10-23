Edson Arantes do Nascimento also known as Pele is a former Brazilian footballer. He is regarded as one of the graters players of all time and has been given the title of “The Greatest” by FIFA. Pele was also one of the most successful sportsperson of the 20th century. In 1999 by the International Olympic Committee he was named the Athlete of the century and was also included in the Time list of the 100 most important people of the 20th century. Zero Votes for Cristiano Ronaldo At Ballon d’Or 2022 Awards, Major Humiliation for Manchester United Superstar

Pele played as a forward for the Brazilian national team and for Santos FC in league games. He is the all-time leading scorer for both nation and the club, he has scored 77 goals in 93 games for Brazil and 643 goals in 659 appearances for Santos FC. Pele used to hold the record for most goals scored by a player for a single club with 643 goals for the Santos side but the record was bested by the Argentine Lionel Messi, with a total of 672 goals for FC Barcelona. Pele is the only player who won the FIFA World Cup three times in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

The football legend, the greatest ever will be celebrating his 82nd birthday on October 23, so let's take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the Brazilian legend:

Pele holds a Guinness World Record for his 1279 goals in 1363 games, including the friendlies.

He is the all-time leading goal scorer for Brazil with 77 goals in 93 games, seconding him is Neymar with 75 goals to his name.

Pele is the only footballer who is a three-time FIFA World Cup winner.

He is the youngest player ever to win the FIFA World Cup and also the youngest to score a World Cup hat trick.

Pele played for the Brazilian league team Santos FC and is the all-time top goal scorer of the club.

He has scored 643 goals in 659 matches for the Santos side, which is the second most goals scored by a player for a single club.

Pele has won the Brazilian League six times in his career with Santos FC.

He also won the Copa Libertadores de América twice with Santos in 1962 and 1963 and in both years went on to win the Intercontinental Cup as well.

In the 1970 FIFA World Cup, he was the best player of the competition and was awarded the FIFA World Cup golden ball.

In 1999 he was named Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee.

