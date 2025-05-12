Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) In a marathon final which went on for nine hours, Ishpreet Chadha emerged a 10-7 winner over Pankaj Advani to clinch the NSCI Baulkline Snooker tournament here.

In a best-of-19 frames final, Chadha won 62-45, 4-77, 59-35, 7-65, 68-12, 57-66, 19-60, 90 (90)-0, 33-70, 0-97 (97), 99 (94)-16, 75 (67)-35, 75-27, 68-31, 83 (68)-10, 6-122 (122), 73-72.

Advani enjoyed a superior potting as he led 4-3 at one stage, but Chadha intensified his efforts and showed consistency to edge past his opponent 238-238 in terms of balls-potted score.

The only century break in the final was a 122 in the 16th frame by Advani, after which Chadha closed out the final in the 17th.

The win also marks an end to Chadha's wait for success against Advani, having lost 8-10 in the last year's final and also 6-8 in the CCI Snooker Classic in March.

