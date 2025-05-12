Mumbai, May 12: Speculation around Virat Kohli's red-ball future had been building for months and now, it has finally come to an end. The 36-year-old Indian cricketing icon has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of an era that saw one of the modern greats dominate the longest format of the game with unmatched passion and intensity. Let's look at his top innings. 'Illustrious legacy' BCCI Shares Virat Kohli's Thought Process Behind Playing Tests As Star India Batsman Retires From Longest Format of Cricket (Watch Video).

115 & 141 vs. Australia, 2014

Virat Kohli (Photo Credit: X/@imVkohli)

Kohli’s Test captaincy debut came in Adelaide after MS Dhoni’s injury, where he announced himself with twin tons, 115 and a valiant 141 in a fourth-innings chase. His fearless approach and refusal to settle for a draw, despite falling short by 48 runs, marked the dawn of a bold new era in Indian Test cricket.

235 vs. England, 2016

Virat Kohli (Photo credit: Instagram @indiancricketteam)

Kohli’s 235 at Wankhede in 2016 was a masterclass in endurance and skill, anchoring India’s 631 on a turning track. Batting nearly nine hours, he dismantled England’s attack. It was his third double-century of the year, a record for an Indian captain.

153 vs. South Africa, 2018

Virat Kohli (Photo credit: Instagram @indiancricketteam)

At Centurion in 2018, Kohli scored a gritty 153 on a challenging pitch against a fiery South African pace attack. With no other Indian crossing 50, his knock stood out for its composure, class, and lone resistance in tough overseas conditions.

149 vs. England, 2018

Virat Kohli (Photo Credit: X/@imVkohli)

Under immense pressure, Kohli scored a brilliant 149 at Edgbaston in 2018, his first Test century in England. Facing James Anderson and Stuart Broad in testing conditions, he stood tall amid a collapse, blending patience with aggression to nearly carry India single-handedly. Virat Kohli Test Captaincy Record: A Look At India’s Most Successful Test Captain's Stats As He Retires From Longest Format of Cricket.

254 vs. South Africa, 2019

Virat Kohli (Photo Credit: X/@RCBTweets)

Kohli’s career-best 254* came against South Africa in Pune, a masterclass in control and timing. Batting for nearly eight hours, he dominated a strong attack with 33 fours and 2 sixes, powering India to 601/5 and an innings win by 137 runs.