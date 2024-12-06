Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 6 (ANI): Chennaiyin FC will aim to return to winning ways when they face East Bengal in the Indian Super League 2024-25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on Saturday.

After ten games this season, seven of which were played away, the Marina Machans have secured three wins and three draws. Currently three points away from the playoff spots, they face an East Bengal side at the bottom of the table. However, East Bengal comes into this match with renewed confidence, having secured their first win of the season against NorthEast United FC.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, December 6: Women's United States Title Tournament; Fallout From Survivor Series War Games and Other Matches on Friday Night SmackDown.

"We're under no illusions; East Bengal are a very good side. They showed that last time against NorthEast United and earlier by qualifying for the AFC competitions, which is a big achievement for Indian football," said Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle during his pre-match press conference in Chennai.

"For us, it's about getting back to what we do best. We didn't perform well in Kerala and let ourselves and everyone else down. Against Mohun Bagan, we played well and deserved something from the game. Now, we must be at our best, and if we are, we've shown we can win tough games," Coyle added.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Cricket Head Shammi Silva Takes Charge As New President of Asian Cricket Council After Replacing Jay Shah.

Coyle also pointed out how recent cyclonic conditions and heavy rains in Chennai had disrupted the team's preparations. The return journey from Kolkata was delayed, and training sessions were affected. Despite these challenges, he assured that the team is focused and ready for the task ahead.

Team captain Ryan Edwards, who joined Coyle at the press conference, emphasised the need for defensive discipline moving forward.

"The key for us defensively, as a team--not just the back four--is limiting mistakes. When you look back, four penalties and two set-piece goals have hurt us--all avoidable. Individual mistakes in games like Mohammedan have cost us points. It's about tightening those areas," Edwards stated.

Chennaiyin FC has a positive record against East Bengal, having won two of their eight ISL meetings, with five games ending in draws.

Head-to-HeadMatches: 8 | CFC: 2 | EBFC: 1 | Draws: 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)