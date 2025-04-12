Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): As the excitement of the Indian Super League (ISL) reaches its pinnacle, fans are gearing up for a titanic clash in the final between two of the league's most iconic teams: Bengaluru FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The Mariners have their eyes set on completing the ISL double, while Bengaluru FC will be gunning to reclaim the coveted ISL Cup.

With both sides pushing for glory, this high-stakes encounter promises to be a thrilling affair. Here's a look at three key duels that could ultimately decide the fate of the final.

Jason Cummings vs. Rahul Bheke:

Jason Cummings has been a valuable asset for MBSG this season, and his recent form is something the League Shield winners will be banking on in the final. With six goals and six assists, he has consistently demonstrated his attacking prowess and ability to deliver in crucial moments.

Rahul Bheke, meanwhile, has been a pillar of BFC's defence, offering consistency and leadership at the back. His 85% passing accuracy and 1,095 successful passes reflect his ability to build from deep. Tasked with keeping a close watch on the Aussie forward, Bheke will need to maintain defensive discipline to neutralize Cummings's threat.

Cummings's movement and instinct will challenge Bheke's ability to maintain a defensive shape under pressure.

Subhasish Bose vs. Ryan WilliamsSubhasish Bose has been rock-solid for MBSG, with six goals and one assist in 24 matches. Aerially dominant and reliable in defence, his tackling and duel success rates are standout stats. The Mariners' captain has made 46 interceptions this season--the third-highest in the league--and recorded 44 successful tackles, the fourth-most in the league. Standing up against him is Ryan Williams.

The pacey winger has been a spark for BFC, with seven goals and four assists in 21 matches. Known for his bursts of speed and sharp dribbling, he poses a constant threat to opposition defences and will be looking to make incisive runs down the wings to trouble the MBSG backline. With 33 chances created and a solid tackle record, he brings balance to BFC's attacking play.

Bose's awareness of overlap runs and defensive positioning will be key to stopping Williams' runs.

Anirudh Thapa vs. Alberto Noguera

Anirudh Thapa has been a key playmaker for MBSG, notching three assists in 17 appearances. The midfielder boasts a passing accuracy of 81%, including 18 key passes and 21 chances created. His 55 recoveries and 15 interceptions reflect a strong balance between creativity and a defensive work rate.

Alberto Noguera, meanwhile, has anchored BFC's midfield with five goals and four assists in 25 matches and, most importantly, enters the final as a man in form. The Spaniard has delivered standout performances in all three playoff matches so far. His consistent dribbling and solid tackling make him a vital presence at both ends of the pitch.

Thapa's control in midfield will be tested by Noguera's creativity and consistency, with both sides aiming to dominate the midfield battle. (ANI)

