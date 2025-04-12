Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, April 13. The blockbuster clash between Rajasthan and Bengaluru will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The RR vs RCB IPL 2025 will be the first match Jaipur will host. With league stage matches heating up, a victory will put the Royal Challengers or Rajasthan in a good position in the IPL 2025 standings. Viral Video Claims Virat Kohli Upset With Rajat Patidar's Captaincy During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match, Star Cricketer Involved in Intense Chat With Dinesh Karthik.

The Rajat Patidar-led RCB are sitting in the top half of the IPL 2025 points table. In five matches, the Bengaluru franchise has secured three victories. They are having six points with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.539. RCB are coming into this contest after suffering a six-wicket defeat against the Delhi Capitals. Host Rajasthan, on the other hand, are in the middle of the IPL 2025 standings. In five outings, the franchise has won only two games while suffering three defeats. The 2008 champions have four points with an NRR of -0.733. Ahead of the RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match, take a look at the weather forecast in Jaipur on April 13.

Jaipur Weather Live

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match in Jaipur will be a day game on Sunday, April 12. The much-awaited contest will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). There are no rain predictions on Sunday in Jaipur. The temperature on April 12 in Jaipur will remain on the hotter side. The average temperature in Jaipur on Sunday will stay at 34 to 38 degrees Celsius. At night, the temperature will drop to 31 to 28 degrees Celsius. Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal and Other Royal Challengers Bengaluru Players Visit Baba Shyam Temple in Jaipur Ahead of RR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match (See Pics).

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report for RR vs RCB IPL 2025

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch has an average of 28.38 runs per wicket and a strike rate of 20.93. This indicates that a competitive contest will be played between bat and ball during the high-voltage clash between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2025. The average first innings score at this venue is 161.5, while the average second innings score is 148.8. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).