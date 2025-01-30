Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 30 (ANI): Hyderabad FC (HFC) interim head coach Shameel Chembakath shared his dissatisfaction after suffering a 1-4 defeat against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday.

The Highlanders' (NEUFC) offensive firepower was full-on display on their home turf as they delivered a commanding performance against the Yellow and Black. Guillermo Fernandez scored the opener in the 17th minute while Alaaeddine Ajaraie doubled the lead with a direct free-kick goal from the edge of the box at the stroke of half-time.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2025 Day 2: How To Watch SL vs AUS Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

Juan Pedro Benali's men continued their attacking intent in the second half as they scored two more goals thanks to Asheer Akhtar and Mohammed Ali Bemammer. Despite Manoj Mohammed pulling one goal back in the 70th minute, the hosts' defense line stood strong, cutting down the visitors' attempts on goal.

Chembakath voiced his displeasure at succumbing to a big defeat against the Highlanders. However, he commended the efforts that his players put in throughout the match, highlighting their collective fighting spirit.

Also Read | Karnataka vs Haryana Free Live Streaming Online, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match: How To Watch KAR vs HAR First-Class Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

"I think, overall, players are giving their best. But, of course, the result is disappointing," Chembakath said in the post-match press conference, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

The Hyderabad FC head coach believed that getting valuable game time and gaining experience from such challenging matches would help his young players to improve their game and deliver better performances in the forthcoming matches.

"I think it's just a learning experience for us," he opined.

"I think the first half we just slipped off. I think the first goal was just a silly mistake, and these two goals just slipped off our game from the first half itself," he continued.

With this win, NorthEast United FC have completed their first-ever league double over Hyderabad FC in the ISL. The Highlanders created a total of seven big chances throughout the match.

Chembakath acknowledged the difficulties posed by the NorthEast United FC team and praised their flawless attacking setup, boasting with Ajaraie, Fernandez, Nestor Albiach, and others.

"NorthEast United FC are a very strong team, and it's difficult to stop them," he remarked.

"They have some key players, they have some strong players, and they have some aggressive strategies. But anyway, this is just a learning experience to take away for the next matches," he further added, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

Hyderabad FC were unbeaten in their last three matches, where they took points off FC Goa, Bengaluru FC and edged past Jamshedpur FC with a spirited comeback in a five-goal thriller.

Speaking about their performances in the recent matches, Chembakath said, "This three-match unbeaten run was very good for us, and we just wanted to keep that momentum."

"But you know, there are things when you are playing against a strong team that has some experienced players, some experienced Indian players. But still, I think I appreciate my players also. They also give their best," he signed off. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)