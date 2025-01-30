Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs. Australia Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Centuries by Usman Khawaja and captain Steve Smith have put Australia in a comfortable situation at the end of the opening day’s play. At stumps on day one, Australia were 330/2 with Khawaja and Smith batting on 147 and 104 respectively. The duo added a 195-run partnership for the third wicket. Meanwhile, for SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. Steve Smith Goes Past Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara Among Other Legends With His 35th Test Century During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

After Australia opted to bat first, opener Travis Head wasted no time as they scored quickly. The left-hander got to his half-century off just 35 balls before being dismissed for 57 off 40 balls. After his dismissal, Khawaja and Marnus Labuschange could add just 43 runs for the second wicket as Jeffrey Vandersay got the better of the latter. Smith then joined hands with Khawaja as the duo made it difficult for the hosts. 38-Year-Old Usman Khawaja Becomes Oldest Australian Cricketer Since Steve Waugh To Register Red-Ball Century, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

When is Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Sri Lanka national cricket team vs Australia national cricket team 1st Test 2025 is being played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. Day 2 of SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025 will begin at 9:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 30.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025 Day 2?

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of SL vs AUS 2025 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 5/HD channels. For the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Test series viewing option online, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025 Day 2?

Fans can watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025 on Sony Network Sports’ OTT platform SonyLIV. Apart from it, FanCode will also provide SL vs AUS live streaming online on its app and website. However, none of the platforms will provide SL vs AUS free live streaming online and users will have to pay for the services.

