Karnataka and Haryana are set to lock horns in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Both teams are well-placed in Group C and this contest should be a magnificent one for fans. The Karnataka vs Haryana Group C contest is pretty crucial when it comes to the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinals with both teams looking to enter the knockout rounds with momentum behind them. Haryana are placed right at the top of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C standings and all they need is just one point to go through to the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Karnataka, placed second in Group C with 21 points, will be needed to beat Haryana and also hope that Bihar and Kerala who face in the next round, play out a draw.

The Karnataka vs Haryana match is also set to be a significant one because it would mark the return of KL Rahul to the Ranji Trophy. The right-hander had a mixed outing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and will be looking to find his form before the IND vs ENG ODIs and also the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He will bat at number three for Karnataka in this contest.

When is Karnataka vs Haryana Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match? Know the Date, Time, and Venue

The Karnataka Cricket Team vs Haryana Cricket Team Ranji Trophy 2024-24 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru from Thursday, January 30 onwards. The Karnataka vs Haryana Ranji Trophy match will start at 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Karnataka vs Haryana Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match?

Sports18 has the broadcast rights to the Ranji Trophy games. However, as the broadcaster and BCCI have already finalised to telecast the Karnataka vs Haryana game, it stands unclear if this game will be telecast live too. The match will however be streamed live.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Karnataka vs Haryana Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match?

Free live streaming of the Karnataka vs Haryana Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. Fans watch the Karnataka vs Haryana Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match on the platform free of cost.

