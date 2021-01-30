Margao (Goa) [India], January 30 (ANI): SC East Bengal staged a thrilling comeback to close a 1-1 draw against FC Goa on Friday and the Guars assistant coach Clifford Miranda was satisfied with the one point.

The first half was an open-ended affair with chances being created at both ends. However, Goa went into the break with a one-goal advantage after punishing East Bengal for a defensive error.

Miranda admitted that Goa should have walked out with the win looking at how the side played in the first half, but the coach was happy with the overall performance of the Gaurs.

"Yes, I am happy with a draw. We played with 10 men [after Edu Bedia was sent off] and we suffered a lot, so I would say that I am happy with a draw. But then again, the way we played in the first half, I think that the three points were there for the taking," Miranda said at the post-match press conference

The Gaurs looked like the more threatening side in the first half and even took the lead, but East Bengal staged a comeback in the second 45 minutes.

"We pressed them very well, especially in the first half. We won a lot of balls and we recovered a lot of balls as well. We pressed them after losing the ball. We were very good in the first half. Sometimes, the momentum can switch to the opponents in football. The same thing happened to us," said Miranda.

The assistant coach was pleased with Spanish striker Igor Angulo, who netted the only goal for the Gaurs.

"It is always nice when someone scores. Igor Angulo is a very important player for us, but then the rest of the players are also helping him a lot," said the assistant coach.

FC Goa will now lock horns with NorthEast United FC on February 4. (ANI)

