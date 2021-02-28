Goa [India], February 28 (ANI): After win over SC East Bengal in an 11-goal thriller, Odisha FC interim head coach Steven Dias said it was a very entertaining game but personally for him, it was too much pressure.

Odisha FC secured a 6-5 win over SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. The Bhubaneswar-based club scored five goals in the second period after they were trailing at the end of the first half.

"It was a very entertaining game but personally, it was too much pressure for me. When I spoke to the boys, they said that they are with me and they showed that they could do it. So, I am very happy," Dias said at the post-match press conference.

Odisha FC fielded a number of their younger talents and were rewarded with a goal for S Lalhrezuala and braces for Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Paul Ramfangzauva.

While sharing his thoughts on their progress, Dias said: "When we started this club, the owner's idea was to get young players, work on them and give them chances. In the training sessions also they give their best. Throughout the season they didn't get a chance, but they were working hard on the training ground. I felt this was the best chance to give these players."

Vinit Rai was made the skipper of the team in Steven Taylor's absence and Dias is confident that the Indian midfielder can be a future captain at the club. "Vinit is a senior player and he has that leadership quality. I thought about giving him the captaincy because he has that quality. He has a good bonding with the team. I think he can be a good captain with this club," he said. (ANI)

