Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 22 (ANI): East Bengal FC announced the arrival of two promising India U-17 national team players.

Midfielders Vanlalpeka Guite and Gurnaj Singh Grewal have joined the Red and Gold Brigade on multi-year contracts.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe DROPPED From PSG's Pre-Season Japan Tour Squad, Reportedly Put Up for Sale.

Welcoming the duo to the East Bengal FC family, Sandeep Agrawal of Emami Group said, “Guite and Gurnaj have experienced international success with the India U-17 team. It is our constant endeavor to build a robust talent pipeline for East Bengal’s future, and the addition of these two boys is a step in the right direction.”

East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat spotted the two youngsters during the India U-17 team’s practice games in Spain ahead of this year’s AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

Also Read | Wrestling Federation of India Elections Will Be Held on August 12: Sources.

“A few months ago, I saw Guite and Gurnaj play for the India U-17 team in Madrid. Both these youngsters caught my attention with their playing styles and commitment to the team. It is important for us to promote young talent, and all of us here at East Bengal will help them improve their skills and become good professionals. I come from FC Barcelona’s La Masia, so I am always ready to give opportunities to young gems if they are ready for it," Carles Cuadrat was quoted as saying by East Bengal FC.

Guite was named the Most Valuable Player in the Blue Colts’ triumphant SAFF U-17 Championship campaign last year. He also put up a good showing during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup earlier this year. Hailing from Aizawl, the young attacking midfielder is eager to give his best for East Bengal FC.

“It’s a huge honour for me to represent East Bengal. I will try to learn from Coach Cuadrat and my seniors as much as I can, and prove my worth to this great club," the 16-year-old said in an official statement released by East Bengal FC.

Gurnaj has been another key member of India’s U-17 team. A product of the Chandigarh Football Academy, the 16-year-old is excited to begin his senior professional career for the Red & Golds.

“I am immensely grateful to the East Bengal management and Coach Cuadrat for showing faith in me and selecting me for this prestigious club. I can’t wait to wear the iconic East Bengal jersey and play in Kolkata," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)