Bambolim (Goa) [India], March 7 (ANI): FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira was pleased with his team's performance despite them letting a two-goal lead slip in the dying minutes of the Indian Super League (ISL) match against Kerala Blasters FC that finished as a 4-4 draw at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Sunday.

FC Goa did well to bounce back from a 0-2 half-time scoreline to lead 4-2 in the second half but conceded two late goals to drop two points.

Pereira though was pleased with the team's second-half show and felt it was almost the perfect half barring the two late goals.

In the post-match press conference, the coach said: "I wanted to end on a good note. I think in the first half we started well but we gave away soft goals as usual. I felt this being the last match of the season some of the players were not ready for this match."

"In the second half, they went in and put good efforts, dominated the match, created some very good chances and scored some very good goals. I'm happy with the performance," he added.

Talking about the season, he said: "I think we built a good team unit because there were issues because we didn't have a good start. There were issues related to Covid-19. I think we were strong to get to the end and perform. But somehow results didn't come."

"I think the youngsters did well whoever got the opportunity to play. They knew their roles and they took their responsibility."

This eventful draw means that Kerala Blasters FC end the season in fourth place with 34 points and FC Goa finishes ninth in the ISL table with 19 points. (ANI)

