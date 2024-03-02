Sports News | ISL: Mohun Bagan Beat Jamshedpur FC 3-0, Move to Second Spot

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 2 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant breezed past Jamshedpur FC by 3-0 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday to jump to the second spot in the standings.

The Mariners have an incredibly gifted frontline at their disposal, and this match was a terrific testament to that with the trio of Dimitrios Petratos, Jason Cummings, and Armando Sadiku netting once each to cap off a convincing outing.

Also Read | WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: UP Warriorz Replace Mumbai Indians To Move to Third Position, Delhi Capitals Retain Top Spot.

Jamshedpur FC had been on an enviable surge since Khalid Jamil took over the reins, staying unbeaten in the second half of the current campaign. Their opponents had been in a similar run, not tasting defeat in the league since Antonio Lopez Habas replaced Juan Ferrando.

This was thus a clash of two impressively in-form units, but the superior striking quality in the ranks of the home team shone through to secure three points for the Kolkata-based club. Supporting them was winger Manvir Singh, who entered this game as the player with the most assists (3) in this fixture. Over the course of 90 minutes, Manvir added two more to that tally, setting up the strikes of Petratos and Cummings.

Also Read | Jude Bellingham Will Play Against Valencia After Recovering from Ankle Sprain, Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Confirms.

In the seventh minute, Manvir made another one of his dazzling runs on the right flank, breaching past the Jamshedpur FC backline and squaring up a pass for an onrushing Petratos.

The striker struck the sweet spot inside the net with his first touch, breaking the deadlock early on. The Mariners' goalkeeper Vishal Kaith kept them in the game, denying the duo of Imran Khan and Daniel Chima Chukwu in the opening essay of the game. Imran tested Kaith from a distance whereas Chukwu had a shot from inside the box, but, Kaith, with two saves and clearances each helped Mohun Bagan Super Giant keep an important clean sheet.

As the game entered its final half hour, the home team produced some exemplary finishing to shoot up their lead. In the 68th minute, Manvir shifted into the middle, carving open a half space in the final third with a precise pass that Cummings shot straight past TP Rehenesh. Joni Kauko played a key role in that move, holding up the ball, and waiting for Manvir to free up before delivering the ball to him. Twelve minutes later, Sadiku jumped into the proceedings, converting a fairly straightforward tap-in to triple the lead, infusing momentum for the Mariners to finish the game on a high.

*Key Performer of the Match

Manvir Singh (Mohun Bagan Super Giant)

It was the vision of the India international in the final third that made all the difference in this match. Completing 32 out of his 41 passes, Manvir Singh tackled thrice, created four goal-scoring opportunities, and bagged two assists to deliver a power-packed performance from all ends.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will next play in the Kolkata Derby on March 10. Jamshedpur FC will return to action against Mumbai City FC on March 8.

*Brief Scores

Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3 (Dimitrios Petratos 7', Jason Cummings 68', Armando Sadiku 80') - 0 Jamshedpur FC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)