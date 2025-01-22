Sports News | ISL: Odisha FC Return to Winning Ways with Thrilling 3-2 Win over Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Odisha FC returned to winning ways after four matches, securing a 3-2 victory over Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Wednesday.

The hosts started the game strongly, taking a 2-0 lead within the first 13 minutes thanks to goals from Edgar Mendez and Sunil Chhetri. However, Odisha FC fought back after Bengaluru's Aleksandar Jovanovic was sent off, with Diego Mauricio converting two consecutive penalties. Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored the decisive goal in the second half.

Bengaluru FC pressed high from the start, pushing Odisha FC back in the early stages. Their sustained pressure paid off in the 10th minute when Mendez scored. Suresh Wangjam provided a fantastic long ball to the Spaniard, who calmly slotted it past Odisha FC's goalkeeper Thoiba Moirangthem and Amrinder Singh. BFC 1 - 0 OFC.

Things became more difficult for Odisha FC when Bengaluru doubled their lead in the 13th minute. Alberto Noguera won possession and played a perfect ball to Chhetri, who skillfully dribbled past the entire Odisha FC defense before scoring in the top right corner of the net. BFC 2 - 0 OFC.

Odisha FC's first real chance came in the 19th minute when Gurpreet Singh Sandhu misjudged a ball, allowing Hugo Boumous to collect it with the goal wide open. However, Boumous's shot went well over the target.

The game took a turn in the 26th minute when Odisha FC was awarded a penalty after Jovanovic fouled Mauricio in the box. The referee also sent off Jovanovic for denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity. Mauricio stepped up and calmly converted the penalty, bringing Odisha FC back into the game. BFC 2 - 1 OFC.

Odisha FC equalized in the 38th minute when Roshan Singh handled the ball in the penalty area, giving the visitors another penalty. Mauricio again took the spot-kick and scored, completing his brace. BFC 2 - 2 OFC.

The Juggernauts came out strong in the second half, continuing their aggressive play, aided by their numerical advantage. They took the lead in the 50th minute when Jerry steered the ball home from Boumous' precise cross into the danger area after Mourtada Fall had flicked the ball to the far post. The goal came from a corner, and Bengaluru FC failed to clear their lines. Boumous capitalized on the loose ball and orchestrated the assist. BFC 2 - 3 OFC.

Despite being a man and a goal down, Bengaluru FC continued to press forward. Ryan Williams made several excellent runs down the right flank, delivering dangerous crosses. However, Odisha FC's defense held firm and denied the hosts the equalizer.

Bengaluru FC's head coach Gerard Zaragoza made some changes, bringing on Nikhil Poojary and Sivasakthi Narayanan to add more attacking options, replacing Chhetri and Lalremtluanga Fanai. Ten minutes later, Odisha FC's coach Sergio Lobera freshened up his attack, bringing on Dorielton Gomes for Mauricio.

Williams continued to dominate on the right, making dangerous runs and keeping Odisha FC's defense under pressure. However, Bengaluru FC was unable to capitalize on his deliveries. Zaragoza later introduced Vinith Venkatesh in the 86th minute as the Blues pushed for the equalizer.

Bengaluru FC had several late chances but lacked composure in front of goal, while Odisha FC's defense held strong to secure maximum points in this challenging away fixture. (ANI)

