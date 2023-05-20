Almaty [Kazakhstan], May 20 (ANI): Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Shreyasi Singh, a former Commonwealth Games double trap champion, will lead a 12-member Indian shooting squad at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun Almaty 2023 in Kazakhstan, which begins on Saturday.

The tournament in Almaty is the penultimate stage of the ISSF World Cup for shotgun shooters. The final stage will take place in Lonato, Italy, before the ISSF World Championships in Doha in November.

Mairaj Ahmad Khan will spearhead India's skeet challenge, while Shreyasi Singh will be the country's best bet in the women's trap competition.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta, the first Indian to gain a quota ticket for the Paris 2024 Olympics at the ISSF world championships last year, will also compete in the men's trap. Prithviraj Tondaiman, who won bronze in men's trap at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun Doha 2023 in March, will join Mendiratta.

In Almaty, more than 230 shooters from 41 countries will compete for gold in individual and team events. On May 28, the ISSF World Cup Almaty will come to an end.

ISSF World Cup Shotgun Almaty 2023: Indian shooting squad

*Women

Skeet: Maheshwari Chauhan, Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore

Trap: Maneesha Keer, Shreyasi Singh, Preeti Rajak

*Men

Skeet: Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Khangura

Trap: Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Bhowneesh Mendiratta

ISSF World Cup Shotgun Almaty 2023: Schedule and live India start times

All times are India Standard Time (IST)

-May 23, Tuesday

Final Skeet Women - 3:30 PM onwards

Final Skeet Men - 4:30 PM onwards

-May 24, Wednesday

Final Skeet Mixed Team - 3:30 PM onwards

-May 27, Saturday

Final Trap Women - 3:30 PM onwards

Final Trap Men - 4:30 PM onwards

-May 28, Sunday

Final Trap Mixed Team - 3:30 PM onwards. (ANI)

