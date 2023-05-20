Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is currently underway and we have already entered the final phase of the group stage. Only four matches left to play in IPL 2023 group phase and still there are three spots left in the playoffs. So far only Gujarat Titans have booked their place in IPL 2023 playoffs. Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have been eliminated. Every match at this stage is very crucial and teams will be wary of dropping points now. Meanwhile, today in this article, let's take a look at the IPL 2023 fixture of Saturday, May 20, the highlights of the PBKS vs RR match and also the updated points table and team standings. IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here's a Look at Each Team's Chances of Making It to Last Four After PBKS vs RR Match.

Today’s IPL 2023 Match Live: TATA Indian Premier League Schedule for May 20

Two matches are scheduled to take place today (Saturday, May 20) in IPL 2023. In the first match of the day, Delhi Capitals will be hosting Chennai Super Kings. The game will take place in Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi and has a starting time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants in the final match of the day. The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 Highlights

Rajasthan Royals registered a four-wicket victory against Punjab Kings in their latest IPL 2023 match at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Batting first, Punjab Kings put up a total of 187-5 with good contributions from Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan. In reply, RR managed to chase down this total within 19.4 overs. Yashsasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal smashed half-centuries while Shimron Hetmyer played a match-winning knock. IPL 2023 Playoffs: Punjab Kings Out of Final Four Race After Losing to Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2023 Points Table

Following the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match, PBKS have been eliminated from IPL 2023. Rajasthan Royals have climbed up to the fifth spot in the table and they still have a very slim chance of reaching the playoffs. Defending champions Gujarat Titans remain at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore complete the top four.

