Kolkata, Jul 7 (PTI) India's unlikely hero in the series-levelling second Test at Headingley, Akash Deep, might never have risen from personal tragedy had it not been for his elder sister Akhand Jyoti, who is now fighting her own battle with stage three colon cancer.

When Akash lost his father Ramji Singh and his eldest brother in space of six months in 2015, he was at a crossroads in his budding cricket career.

Also Read | Highest Test Match Aggregates for Batter, From Shubman Gill to Wiaan Mulder; Check Full List.

At that moment of despair, it was Akhand Jyoti who pushed her youngest brother to pursue his dream relentlessly.

"Issi field mein aage badho (don't give up and pursue cricket only)," was her sister's words back then which has now become life-changing for Akash Deep.

Also Read | Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: A Look at Best Innings by Former Indian Captain As He Turns 44.

Years later, that promise bore fruit in the form of a stunning 10-wicket haul against England -- a feat Akash Deep dedicated to his sister in an emotional post-match gesture.

Akash picked up 4/88 in England's first innings at Headingley, sharing all 10 wickets with Mohammed Siraj (6/70) to help India secure a 180-run lead.

He returned with a career-best 6/99 in the second innings as India bundled England out for 271 to claim a thumping 336-run win and level the five-Test series 1-1 going into Lord's.

Behind this performance lies a deeply personal story.

Akhand Jyoti, who underwent surgery for her colon cancer on May 14, is now on chemotherapy.

“It's a matter of pride for the entire family,” Jyoti's husband, Niteesh Kumar Singh, an ex Army man now working in a bank, told PTI from Lucknow.

“After their father died, Akash was playing club cricket in Delhi but wasn't getting the breakthrough he wanted. It was Jyoti who told him, ‘Take this seriously. If needed, go somewhere else and chase this dream.' He moved to Kolkata in 2017, got picked for Bengal U-23, and that's where it all began.”

Despite financial hardships, the family never stopped believing in him.

“We survived with what we had. Akash was always mature beyond his age,” Singh added.

The brother–sister bond, they say, is unparalleled.

Akash is the youngest among six siblings; Jyoti, is nearly ten years older. Having lost his brother the same year as their father, Akash's bond with his sister only deepened.

"They share everything -- decisions, jokes, taunts. They always keep each other going,” Singh said.

Even amid chemotherapy, Akhand Jyoti made sure her brother stayed focused.

Before the England tour, the family went to see Akash off at the airport, where his sister told him not to worry about her health and to focus on playing well for the country.

According to Singh, she speaks to her brother every day.

"Immediately after the match got over, a call came from Akash Deep and they spoke on a video call with him. We slept only around 2 am last night," said Singh.

Singh added that it makes Jyoti immensely happy whenever Akash takes wickets, and the family claps and cheers so loudly that even their neighbours ask what has happened.

“Maaji (Laduma Devi) is also here with me to look after her. She has been very emotional,” added his brother-in-law.

“If he (Akash Deep) keeps performing like this, it will help her recover mentally and make the treatment more effective. She's responding well to chemotherapy and is already doing much better now," he added.

Sasaram erupts in joy

==============

Akash Deep has not only made his sister proud but is also giving back to his roots.

In 2019, with his cousin Bhaivaw Kumar, he set up the Akash Bhaivaw Cricket Academy in Sasaram, which now trains over 200 aspiring cricketers.

“Having seen so many struggles, Akash always wanted to give back. Our academy has all facilities -- bowling machines, floodlights, nets -- at a minimal cost so kids from lower- and middle-income families can dream big,” Bhaivaw said.

The celebrations at his village in Baddi and in Sasaram where the academy is located, have not stopped since Akash's 10-wicket heroics.

“We've been dancing, distributing sweets -- this will inspire so many here,” Bhaivaw added.

Akash is also planning a second academy on family land in Baddi village to train more youngsters, revealed Baibhaw.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)