Barcelona [Spain], June 6 (ANI): Alpine F1 racing team driver Pierre Gasly finished the Spanish Grand Prix race in the 10th position. He says it felt like there was way more to be achieved in the race. The Spanish Grand Prix was held on Sunday at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Pierre Gasly secured the fourth position in the qualifying. He started the race in the fourth position but dropped down to 14th in the initial stages of the race.

Also Read | Ange Postecoglou Becomes First Australian Manager in Premier League After Being Appointed by Tottenham Hotspur Ahead of 2023-24 Season.

According to official website of Formula 1, Pierre Gasly said, "So from qualifying fourth, I ended up 14th on the first lap, which changed the whole race massively. From there, it was just trying to recover, 10th position is a point, but it clearly feels that there was way more to achieve."

"There was a very good sign of performance when we were in free air. I think the package is there, we just need to make sure we start at the front and be more careful with any mistakes which can penalise us. I'm sure there's the performance to clearly go and find like a top-six next time.

Also Read | Babar Azam, Chamari Athapaththu Lead Nominations for ICC Player of the Month Award for May 2023.

"For sure, starting from fourth would have been a very different race, I was just quite unlucky through Turn 1 and 2, went three-wide in Turn 2 and had to [go] in the gravel not to have contact with Sergio [Perez], and lost four positions," he said.

Pierre Gasly's Alpine teammate Estaben Ocon finished the race at the eighth position.

Esteban Ocon was under continuous pressure from Aston Martin's driver Fernando Alonso.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Estaben Ocon said, "He [Fernando Alonso] was too fast in that race, so I had to defend quite hard, but I backed off because I thought I would not be able to do it... But what we have to remember from the last two weeks is we have scored, 19 points in two races - this we can be extremely proud of. We've made a huge step forward in terms of car pace and I'm sure we can keep that going and find an extra [step] in the race." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)